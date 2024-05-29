 Sonepat rubber factory blaze leaves 40 injured - Hindustan Times
Sonepat rubber factory blaze leaves 40 injured

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 29, 2024 02:14 AM IST

Sonepat DC Manoj Kumar said that a fire broke out around 4 pm at a rubber belt-making factory in which several workers sustained injuries.

A fire broke out at a rubber belt-making factory in Sonepat’s Rai Industrial Area on Tuesday, police said and added that 40-45 people were injured.

An injured worker being treated at a hospital after a fire broke out in Sonepat on Tuesday. (PTI)
Sonepat civil hospital chief medical officer Dr Jai Kishore said that 16 people were brought to the civil hospital, 23 people were referred to private hospitals and some critically injured workers have been referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak.

“Most of the workers were rescued and some of them are still trapped. A rescue work is on to take them out. Firefighting personnel and cops are present on the spot to control the situation. After the fire broke out, a boiler also burst, and we are ascertaining the reasons behind the incident. The injured were admitted to several hospitals and no casualty was reported so far,” the DC said.

The DC said that they will check other factories also to find lapses in security measures.

Rai SHO Umesh Kumar said, “As many as 40-45 people, most of them workers, have suffered injuries. The factory manufactures rubber belts.” The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

