 Rajkot fire: One of the owners among 28 who were killed at TRP Gamezone | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajkot fire: One of the owners among 28 who were killed at TRP Gamezone

ByHT News Desk
May 28, 2024 11:53 PM IST

Hiran's brother, Jitendra, reported him missing, saying he was inside the gaming zone when the fire broke out.

In the massive fire that engulfed TRP Gamezone in Rajkot, Gujarat, killing at least 27 people including children on May 25, one of the owners of the gaming zone Prakash Hiran also died. CCTV footage showed Hiran at the scene, and his car was found at the site of the fire, NDTV reported.

A massive fire breaks out at the TRP game zone, in Rajkot on Saturday. Reportedly, 20 people died in the incident. (ANI Photo)
A massive fire breaks out at the TRP game zone, in Rajkot on Saturday. Reportedly, 20 people died in the incident. (ANI Photo)

Hiran's brother, Jitendra, reported him missing, saying he was inside the gaming zone when the fire broke out. The forensics department took DNA samples from their mother and confirmed today that Prakash was also killed in the fire. Many bodies were burned beyond recognition, so the police used DNA tests to identify them.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Rajkot fire | Game zone owner put up 'crying act’ and then was ‘laughing’ in court…’: Public prosecutor

Prakash, who owned 60 per cent of the gaming zone, was a partner in Raceway Enterprises and was named as an accused by the Gujarat Police. The police named six people in the First Information Report (FIR) — Dhaval Thakkar, the main accused and the owner of Dhaval Enterprises; and partners of Raceway Enterprises Ashoksinh Jadeja, Kiritsinh Jadeja, Prakash Hiran, Yuvrajsinh Solanki, and Rahul Rathod. They all ran the game zone where the fire happened.

Three of the accused were sent to police custody for 14 days. Special Public Prosecutor Tushar Gokani said on Tuesday, "Today the accused were brought before the honourable court and further police custody of 14 days was sought. Out of 6 accused named in the FIR, 3 accused persons were arrested, of which two are named in the FIR and one of them was not named."

Editorial: What Rajkot fire disaster tells us

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Gujarat government, which is investigating the incident, has questioned over 25 people and taken various documents, a senior officer told PTI.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, said on Monday that the SIT has taken all the files related to the game zone for investigation. DNA analysis has identified nine bodies from the TRP Game Zone fire.

On the same day, the state government transferred Rajkot police commissioner Raju Bhargava, two other IPS officers, and municipal commissioner Anand Patel.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Rajkot fire: One of the owners among 28 who were killed at TRP Gamezone
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On