Sonepat woman held for supplying abortion medicines to couple

Hisar police have arrested a woman on Tuesday from Gohana, Sonepat in connection with a case involving a newborn allegedly being abandoned in bushes in the Rishi Nagar area, officials said.

A police team reached the spot and took the newborn into its care before providing the necessary medical assistance. (HT)

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The accused has been identified as Geeta Rani, wife of Bhushan Kumar, a resident of Sonepat. Police said she was allegedly running a clinic under the name Krishna Clinic on Baroda Road and had allegedly supplied medicines for abortion to a young woman and her partner.

The case was registered at the City Hisar police station after police received information on July 8, 2026, about a newborn lying in bushes in the Rishi Nagar area. A police team reached the spot and took the newborn into its care before providing the necessary medical assistance.

During the investigation, police learnt that Anil Kumar, a resident of Niyana village in Hisar district, and his partner had been in a relationship for several years. According to police, after the woman became pregnant, the couple allegedly decided to terminate the pregnancy due to fear of social stigma and subsequently abandoned the newborn in the bushes in the Rishi Nagar area shortly after its birth.

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{{^usCountry}} Further investigation revealed that the woman who allegedly provided the medicines for abortion was also linked to the case. Acting on the information, a police team traced and arrested Geeta from Gohana. She was produced before a court, which remanded her to judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation revealed that the woman who allegedly provided the medicines for abortion was also linked to the case. Acting on the information, a police team traced and arrested Geeta from Gohana. She was produced before a court, which remanded her to judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

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Police are questioning the accused and investigating other aspects of the case, including the circumstances leading to the incident and the role of others, if any. Further action will be taken according to law, officials said.

Superintendent of police (SP) Siddhant Jain, said the case involved the life of a newborn and was being investigated with seriousness and sensitivity.

“Any inhuman act involving human life or violation of law will be dealt with seriously. Anyone found involved in the case will face strict legal action on the basis of facts and evidence,” Jain said.

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