Sonia Gandhi complains of restlessness, taken to IGMC Shimla, discharged after routine check-up

Senior Congress leader and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was brought to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital in Shimla on Saturday after she complained of restlessness. However, she went home after the checkup. Senior Congress leader and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was brought to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital in Shimla on Saturday after she complained of restlessness. (ANI File)

Gandhi, who is in Shimla on a private visit, is staying at Gandhi’s private residence in Chharabra, Shimla.

Dr Aman Chauhan, deputy medical superintendent, IGMC, said, “Sonia Gandhi was brought to the hospital for routine checkup. Her blood pressure was slightly on the higher side, she is stable now.”

“She is stable and was taken to hospital for routine check-up due to some minor health issues,” said Naresh Chauhan, principal advisor (media) to Himachal Pradesh chief minister. She went home after the checkup. She is to travel back to Delhi on Sunday.

Meanwhile, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was on a two-day visit to Una, cut short his visit and returned back to Shimla.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has a private residence in Chharabra, where the Gandhi family often comes to spend time during the summer.