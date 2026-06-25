Sopore police detain five notorious peddlers under PIT-NDPS

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday detained five notorious drug peddlers under the provision of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act. The arrested persons were shifted to Kotbalwal Jammu and district jail Baderwah.

With these five detentions, Sopore police has so far booked 13 repeat drug offenders under the PIT-NDPS Act during the ongoing campaign. (HT File)

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The action comes in line with the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan launched by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on April 11.

The arrested have been identified as Adil Ahmad Buda of Sher Colony, Sopore; Mohammad Ramzan Gojri of Hygam and Suhail Ahmad Zargar of Behrampora, Rafiabad; Majid Ashraf Khan of Peth Seer, Sopore; and Nasir Yousuf Shah, alias, Bada of Neharpora, said police.

Police said that the detained individuals were repeatedly involved in narcotics-related activities and had figured in multiple NDPS cases.

“Despite previous legal action, they continued to engage in drug peddling and posed a serious threat to society, particularly the youth. Based on their criminal history and continued involvement in drug trafficking, detailed dossiers were prepared by Sopore police and submitted to the competent authority, which subsequently issued detention orders under the PIT-NDPS Act,” the spokesman said.

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{{^usCountry}} With these five detentions, Sopore police has so far booked 13 repeat drug offenders under the PIT-NDPS Act during the ongoing campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With these five detentions, Sopore police has so far booked 13 repeat drug offenders under the PIT-NDPS Act during the ongoing campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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Police has also identified 17 more repeat offenders, whose dossiers are presently under preparation for similar action under the PIT-NDPS Act.

LG Saxena approves constitution of screening committee under PIT-NDPS Act

Jammu Ladakh lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday approved the constitution of a screening committee, under the PIT-NDPS Act, 1988.

The committee will conduct prior scrutiny of detention proposals from sponsoring agencies, such as police, NCB, customs, etc. in drug trafficking related cases, said an official spokesperson.

It will examine evidence, the gravity of offences, the adequacy of material placed on record and make appropriate recommendations to the competent authority as to whether the accused poses a genuine threat to public order and if preventive detention is strictly necessary. The committee will also facilitate inter-agency coordination and strengthen the overall enforcement framework against organised drug trafficking in the Union Territory.

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The PITNDPS Act, 1988, provides for preventive detention of persons engaged in illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. However, at present, Ladakh does not have a formally constituted Screening Committee, for prior scrutiny of detention proposals, under the PITNDPS Act.

The absence of such an institutional mechanism could potentially lead to procedural inconsistencies and increase the likelihood of detention orders being challenged on legal and procedural grounds, said the spokesperson.

“Drug abuse poses a serious threat to our youth, and the social fabric of Ladakh. While rehabilitation and awareness remain equally important, there can be no compromise in our resolve to act firmly against those involved in illicit trafficking of narcotic substances. The constitution of this Screening Committee will ensure procedural consistency, objective assessment and legal robustness in detention proposals,” said LG, Saxena.

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