South Malwa contributes to 68% of stubble burning cases

Faridkot : Of the total 1,778 farm fires detected in Punjab on Wednesday, 1,216 or 68% are from the seven south Malwa districts of the state.

While Muktsar reported (220) stubble burning incidents, the highest in the state, Bathinda logged 185, Faridkot 185, Fazilka 146, Ferozepur 198, Mansa 143 and Moga 139.

The state has recorded 34,868 farm fire incidents this season till Wednesday, of which 13,447 have been reported from southwest Punjab. With 3,115 farm fires, Ferozepur has recorded the highest total number of incidents in the southwest region this year followed by Bathinda with 2,616 incidents.

Even as most of the other districts of Punjab have seen a decline in farm fires, it has witnessed a spike in the south Malwa region since the start of November. Reason: Paddy harvesting, which is now in the last phase, was delayed in the region due to rains in September.

State agriculture director Gurwinder Singh said so far harvesting has been completed on 92% of the area under rice cultivation in the state and the remaining area is likely to be cleared by end of next week. “Major chunk of the area where harvesting is not completed yet falls in the southwest districts of the state,” he added. This season, paddy has been sown on 30.82 lakh hectares in Punjab.

An agriculture official on condition of anonymity said that comparatively, the stubble burning started late in the southwest of Punjab due to which these districts are continuously reporting a high number of farm fire incidents in the past couple of weeks.

Faridkot chief agriculture officer Kiranjeet Singh said that around 90% of parmal and 60% of basmati varieties of rice have been harvested in the district. “By the end of next week, harvesting will be completed in the district,” he added. Faridkot district has 1.15 lakh hectares under rice cultivation.

