South Western Command’s investiture ceremony held in Bathinda

The investiture ceremony of the Jaipur-headquartered South Western Command was conducted at the Bathinda Military Station on Wednesday, where gallantry and distinguished service awards were presented to 19 army personnel for their outstanding contribution in various fields.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command presented awards to nine officers, one junior commissioned officer and nine other ranks.

The investiture ceremony is conducted once a year to confer various awards to personnel to recognise their acts of bravery.

A gallantry award was presented posthumously to the father of sepoy Laxman of 61 Rasthriya Rifles Battalion. The army commander also conferred five units with the ‘Chief of Army Staff Certificate of Appreciation’ and ‘General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Unit Appreciation’ to fifteen units for their exemplary performance.

He congratulated awardees for their gallantry and distinguished services and urged all ranks, ex-servicemen and their families to rededicate themselves in service of the nation. The army commander later interacted with the award winners and their families.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}