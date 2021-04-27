Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sparks fly at Punjab cabinet meet as Jakhar, Randhawa ‘offer to quit’ over handling of sacrilege, police firing cases
Sparks fly at Punjab cabinet meet as Jakhar, Randhawa ‘offer to quit’ over handling of sacrilege, police firing cases

The fireworks began with a blame game over the selection of then inspector general of police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh for the special investigation team team (SIT)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 02:35 AM IST
After the news broke, both Randhawa and Jakhar switched off their phones and remained unreachable. (HT photo)

Before the council of ministers took the decision on the new SIT, sparks flew at the cabinet meeting over the sloppy manner in which the sacrilege and the subsequent police firing cases have been handled.

The fireworks that began with a blame game over the selection of then inspector general of police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh for the special investigation team team (SIT) saw cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar vent their ire.

When chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh ticked them for talking out of turn and making public statements, Randhawa who had questioned the pace of progress on the Badals’ alleged involvement offered his resignation, according to sources.

Jakhar, who told this newspaper on Friday that overconfidence and not having political supervision put the government in a tight spot, also offered to quit his post.

After the news broke, both Randhawa and Jakhar switched off their phones and remained unreachable. While most other ministers ducked the queries regarding the heated exchange, one senior minister denied that resignations were offered. After the meeting, Jakhar briefed the reporters about the decisions, which was odd as he is not a member of the cabinet.

The PPCC chief was accompanied by finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal who usually does the briefing. HTC

