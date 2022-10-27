Spat over bursting crackers turns ugly, 19-year-old stabs Dhanas resident; held

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a Dhanas resident whose uncle had stopped him from bursting crackers on Diwali night.

The accused has been identified as Ghanshyam, 19, of EWS Colony, Dhanas, Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Complainant Raj Kumar, 40, of Small Flats, Dhanas, told the police that on the night of Diwali, a group of youths was bursting crackers outside his house.

When he asked them to stop, they got agitated and started manhandling him following which he called his elder brother, Devinder, and nephew, Ashish, for help.

After some time, the accused Ghanshyam, along with four to five accomplices, barged into his house and roughed him up

When his brother and nephew intervened, the accused opened attack on them too and fled after stabbing Ashish with a knife.

Ashish and Raj were rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, from where the former was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under Sections 147/148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 452 (house tres pass) of the Indian Penal Code along with various sections of the Arms Act was registered at Sarangpur police station.