Chandigarh: Family away at Amritsar returns to burgled house

In the second such case this week, 105 gm gold jewellery was stolen from a locked house in Sector 35-A while the occupants were away at Amritsar between June 2 and 6.

The complainant, Ishpreet Singh Shergill, 42, told the police that he, along with his family, had gone to his in-laws’ house in Amritsar on June 2.

When they returned around 5 pm on June 6, they found their house ransacked and the back door broken.

On checking inside, they realised a total of 105 gm gold jewellery was stolen. The ornaments included four bangles, six pairs of earrings, two necklaces and some trinkets of his children.

Sector-36 police have launched an investigation after lodging an FIR under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 454 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier on Monday, police had registered a theft case after ₹3.75 lakh in cash and gold ornaments, including a gold chain and three pairs of earrings, were stolen from a locked house in Sector 38-D on Sunday.

Here too, the family had left for Amritsar, when they were alerted by their neighbour about a home break-in.

Thieves strike at Verka booth

In another case, thieves broke into a Verka booth in Sector 7 and decamped with ₹10,000 in cash along with eatables on Tuesday night.

Mukesh of Kaimbwala told the police that when he returned to his shop on Wednesday morning, he found the booth’s shutter damaged and ₹10,000 missing from the cash box.

Some eatables were also stolen, following which he informed the police control room at 112. Police from the Sector 26 station reached the spot and checked nearby CCTV cameras for leads.

Panchkula Theft of a LED TV, six silver bangles, three silver rings, one silver chain, two silver anklets, four silver toe rings, one silver coin and four gold nose pins was reported from a house in Amravati Enclave, while the family was out of station.

The complainant, Himesh Kumar, told the police that he, along with his family, had left for his native place in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, around 3.30 pm on June 2. On Tuesday, they returned to a ransacked house. A case under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC was registered.

