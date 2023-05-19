Animal welfare issues taken up at SPCA governing body meeting in Chandigarh

The annual general meeting of the governing body of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Harjeet Singh Sandhu, director of animal husbandry and fisheries, Chandigarh. Several issues regarding the welfare of animals in the city were discussed, including the renovation of the existing conference room at SPCA building in Sector 38, fencing of the dog shelter/enclosure on the SPCA premises and the renovation of flooring, along with changing water drainage pattern of the gaushala at SPCA. (HT File Photo)

As the medical officer of health, MC, has been given the responsibility of honorary general secretary, SPCA, in the re-constituted governing body of SPCA, therefore the new workflow was decided.

Several issues regarding the welfare of animals in the city were discussed, including the renovation of the existing conference room at SPCA building in Sector 38, fencing of the dog shelter/enclosure on the SPCA premises and the renovation of flooring, along with changing water drainage pattern of the gaushala at SPCA.

It was decided to involve more volunteers in the functioning of SPCA, so their terms and regulations of engagement, including challaning powers, remuneration, etc., were also discussed.

Besides, it was decided to write to the UT engineering department to complete the pending repair and maintenance works at the earliest. It was also decided that more people should be sensitised to encourage them to think about animals’ needs, feelings and sufferings, and also make people aware about the legal implications in for treating animals with cruelty.