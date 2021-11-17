Special CBI judge Panchkula among 11 shifted

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday transferred 11 Haryana judicial officers, including special CBI judge Panchkula Sushil Kumar Garg.

As per an order issued by registrar general of the high court, Garg was transferred as additional district and sessions judge, Fatehabad.

Presiding officer, industrial tribunal-cum-labour court-1, Faridabad, Sudhir was posted as special CBI judge, Panchkula.

Narnaul district and sessions judge Ravi Kumar Sondhi was transferred to Faridabad as presiding officer industrial tribunal-cum-labour court-1. Additional district and sessions judge, Ambala, Rajneesh Bansal replaced Sondhi as Narnaul district and sessions judge.

District and sessions judge, Karnal, Jagdeep Jain was posted as presiding officer, industrial tribunal-cum-labour court-II, Gurugram. Member secretary, state legal services authority, Chandigarh, Puneesh Jindia replaced Jain as Karnal district and sessions judge.

Fatehabad additional district and sessions judge Surender Kumar was posted as member secretary, state legal services authority, Chandigarh.

Additional district and sessions judge, Gurugram, Aman Deep Dewan was transferred as Narnaul additional district and sessions judge, replacing Mona Singh who was posted as Gurugram district and sessions judge.

Presiding officer, industrial tribunal-cum-labour court-II, Gurugram, Amrit Singh was posted as additional district and sessions judge, Faridabad as an additional officer.

Sirsa additional district and sessions judge Rajesh Sharma was posted as Gurugram additional district and sessions judge as an additional officer.