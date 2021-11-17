Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Special CBI judge Panchkula among 11 shifted
chandigarh news

Special CBI judge Panchkula among 11 shifted

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday transferred 11 Haryana judicial officers, including special CBI judge Panchkula Sushil Kumar Garg
Special CBI judge Panchkula Sushil Kumar Garg was transferred as additional district and sessions judge, Fatehabad. (IStock)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday transferred 11 Haryana judicial officers, including special CBI judge Panchkula Sushil Kumar Garg.

As per an order issued by registrar general of the high court, Garg was transferred as additional district and sessions judge, Fatehabad.

Presiding officer, industrial tribunal-cum-labour court-1, Faridabad, Sudhir was posted as special CBI judge, Panchkula.

Narnaul district and sessions judge Ravi Kumar Sondhi was transferred to Faridabad as presiding officer industrial tribunal-cum-labour court-1. Additional district and sessions judge, Ambala, Rajneesh Bansal replaced Sondhi as Narnaul district and sessions judge.

District and sessions judge, Karnal, Jagdeep Jain was posted as presiding officer, industrial tribunal-cum-labour court-II, Gurugram. Member secretary, state legal services authority, Chandigarh, Puneesh Jindia replaced Jain as Karnal district and sessions judge.

Fatehabad additional district and sessions judge Surender Kumar was posted as member secretary, state legal services authority, Chandigarh.

Additional district and sessions judge, Gurugram, Aman Deep Dewan was transferred as Narnaul additional district and sessions judge, replacing Mona Singh who was posted as Gurugram district and sessions judge.

RELATED STORIES

Presiding officer, industrial tribunal-cum-labour court-II, Gurugram, Amrit Singh was posted as additional district and sessions judge, Faridabad as an additional officer.

Sirsa additional district and sessions judge Rajesh Sharma was posted as Gurugram additional district and sessions judge as an additional officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP