Illegal mining case: Special PMLA court frames charges against ex-Punjab CM Channi’s nephew, aide

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court of judge Rupinderjit Chahal on Wednesday framed charges against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh, alias Honey, and his aide, Kudrat Deep Singh, under sections 3 and 4 of the Act in the alleged illegal mining case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The enforcement directorate (ED) had filed the chargesheet against Bhupinder and Kudrat Deep on March 31 this year after having arrested the former on February 3 ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. Bhupinder is presently out on bail. The directorate had also questioned former Channi in the case in April this year.

The special court has fixed next hearing in the case for November 1.

The case

In the chargesheet, ED said the sand mining sites in question were allotted to accused Kudratdeep Singh, adding that he, as well as Bhupinder exceeded the permissible limits of mining — thereby flouting norms. It also revealed that the directorate had recovered ₹10 crore from searches conducted in January this year. The prosecution says the sum is likely to have been generated from the illegal activities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ED said as per oral and documentary submissions made by the department, Kudratdeep was also found involved in money laundering.

Kudratdeep participated in a May 2017 e-auction conducted by directorate of mining, Punjab, successfully bidding as the H1 bidder for Malikpur mining site, SBS Nagar, for an amount of ₹4 crore per annum. ED said that mining activities were carried at site using Poclain and other machinery, however, was in violation of conditions set by state-level environment impact assessment authority (SEIAA).

The directorate further said Kudratdeep, in his statement recorded under section 50 of PMLA, had mentioned that all proceeds from the Malikpur mining site were received in cash and he kept the profits.

It is further alleged that underreported sand excavation, extracted sand illegally by way of issuing fake weighing slips and handled cash generated from the mining.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ED had registered an enforcement case information report in the case on the basis of an FIR registered by SBS Nagar district police for the illegal mining under section 420 (cheating) and others at the Rahon police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON