Special round of counselling: 27% MBBS seats remain vacant at Chintpurni Medical College

Faridkot : Forty-one of the of 150 MBBS seats remained vacant at the Chintpurni Medical College (CMC), Pathankot, after the special round of state counselling for admissions to the courses by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.

Reason: The CMC got a last-minute nod for admissions even as the process was completed across the state in mid-April, following which there were a few eligible candidates. An official said that short time frame and late permission are the main reasons for this, but some students also skipped counselling due to old controversy of the college. In 2017, when college was closed, students had to face hardships as they were not given stipend during their training after were shifted to other colleges, said the official.

This will be for the first time in at least 10 years that the MBBS seats will remain vacant in Punjab medical colleges as admissions process for the academic year 2021-22 has concluded.

Four years after the state government ordered the closure of the CMC by withdrawing the essentiality certificate, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had granted permission to the private medical college to admit 150 MBBS students earlier this week.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, conducted a special round of state counselling on Thursday after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) extended the last date of admissions to MBBS courses to April 28. However, 109 eligible candidates were found during the special round and 41 seats remained vacant.

The CMC was closed after the erstwhile Medical Council of India (MCI) had found glaring deficiencies and shortcomings during its inspections of the college and had debarred it from admitting students for academic years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. After the CMC’s closure in November 2017, 249 MBBS students were shifted to other medical colleges in the state on the orders of Punjab and Haryana high court.

BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said after giving permission to the CMC, Pathankot, to admit 150 MBBS students, the Medical Counselling Committee had extended the last date of admissions to April 28. “During special round of state counselling, 109 MBBS seats were allotted to eligible candidates, while 41 remained vacant. As of now, counselling process of undergraduate medical courses has concluded for 2021-22 academic session, as only MCC can extend date after taking permission from the Supreme Court,” he added.

