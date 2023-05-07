Ludhiana: 19-year-old specially abled girl raped

A specially abled 19-year-old girl was raped by an unidentified man. The accused barged into her house and lured her with money. He took her to a vacant plot and raped her before fleeing.

The Jamalpur police lodged an FIR against an unidentified accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim narrated the entire incident to her mother after returning home. The Jamalpur police lodged an FIR against an unidentified accused.

The mother of the victim stated that her daughter is mentally challenged. She used to remain at home most of the time. On Saturday evening when her daughter was alone at home, an unidentified man barged into the house. The accused lured her with money and took her along. He took her to a nearby vacant plot where he raped her and fled away.

The complainant stated that in the evening she noticed blood on the private parts of her daughter and asked her about the reason. The girl narrated the whole incident following which she filed a complaint to the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ASI Balvir Singh said it is suspected that the accused was known to the family. The police are questioning people of the locality and are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to trace the accused. A case under Section 376 of the IPC has been lodged against an unidentified accused at Jamalpur police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON