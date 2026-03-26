Spectacular skies: Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team leaves spectators spellbound with aerial display in Hamirpur

Thousands of people witnessed a spectacular display of aerial manoeuvres and formations during an air show performed by the world-famous Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force over the grounds of Sainik School Sujanpur Tira in Himachal’s Hamirpur district on Wednesday. Thousands of people witnessed a spectacular display of aerial manoeuvres and formations during an air show performed by the world-famous Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force over the grounds of Sainik School Sujanpur Tira in Himachal’s Hamirpur district on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

When nine Hawk MK-132 aircraft from SKAT simultaneously took to the skies of Sujanpur at around 10.50 am, thousands of people greeted them with thunderous applause. Spectators witnessed this air show being held for the first time in Himachal Pradesh.

The aircraft then performed a series of astonishing aerobatic manoeuvres, both individually and in groups, dazzling the audience. Roaring through the sky, the aircraft formed numerous formations, demonstrating a masterful display of thrill, speed, control, and coordination. Enthralled by these breathtaking sights, spectators couldn’t resist capturing them on their mobile phone cameras.

Flight Lieutenant Kanwal Sandhu, commentator for the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, presented the air show to the audience and introduced the team’s officers.

Tribute paid to Wing Commander Namansh Syal

Before the end of the first day of the air show, the aerobatic team formed a special formation in the sky to honour Wing Commander Namansh Syal. Wing Commander Syal, from the Nagrota area of Kangra district, and a former student of Sainik School Sujanpur Tira, died on November 21 last year while flying a Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA Mk-1) during an air show in Dubai. He was considered one of the best pilots in the Indian Air Force.

Sujanpur MLA Captain Ranjit Singh was present as the chief guest on the occasion. He said it was a matter of pride for Sujanpur to host such an air show for the first time in Himachal Pradesh. The CM had directed the district administration to cooperate with the Air Force and Sainik School officials and make all necessary arrangements for its successful organisation.