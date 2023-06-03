Speed up work on Nangal flyover, Punjab minister tells officials

Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday decided to hold weekly review to speed up work of Nangal flyover, an important road connectivity project for Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The officials highlighted reasons for the delay in completion of this project . (HT File Photo ( Representational Photo ))

Chairing a meeting to review progress of the flyover, Bains expressed concern over tardy pace of this project, due to which commuters taking this route have to face inconvenience due to traffic snarls. The business of Nangal city has also been suffering due to the congestion. The meeting was attended by officials of Public Works Department Punjab, Northern Railways, National Highways Authority of India, local administration and contractors. The officials highlighted reasons for the delay in completion of this project including delay in approvals given by the Railways and approving body for the quality control of the materials used in the project.

Bains urged railways officials that this project is already far behind its stipulated schedule and they should expedite the approval process so that the commuters can have a sigh of relief. He also asked that if there is any problem in getting any approval from the Central government regarding the project, he should be informed about it.

Notably, the tardy process of construction of the flyover has become a major hurdle in smooth movement of traffic in Nangal city for thousands of commuters and tourists who travel to Himachal and Jammu through Punjab. The flyover has been under construction since last four years owing to lack of co-ordination among various stakeholders involved in the project.