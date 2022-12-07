Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding bike claims 32-year-old man’s life in Dera Bassi

Speeding bike claims 32-year-old man’s life in Dera Bassi

Published on Dec 07, 2022 01:22 AM IST

The deceased was identified as Toon Toon Ram, a migrant labourer who was residing in Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi

The 32-year-old man was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors referred him to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. But he died during treatment. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Dera Bassi

A 32-year-old Bihar native was killed after being hit by a motorcycle in Dera Bassi on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Toon Toon Ram, a migrant labourer who was residing in Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi.

His brother Shaintu Ram told the police that they were both at the local market on Monday, when a speeding motorcycle hit Toon Toon.

He said his brother suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors referred him to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. But he died during treatment.

The motorcyclist, identified as Surender of Dhakoli, also suffered injuries. He was arrested and released on bail.

He is facing a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50) of the Indian Penal Code.

