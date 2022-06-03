Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding car claims biker’s life in Mohali’s Lalru
chandigarh news

Speeding car claims biker’s life in Mohali’s Lalru

The deceased was identified as Ajay Kumar, a native of Bihar, who lived with his wife, Chanda Kumari, in Prem Nagar Colony, Lalru
The accident took place near the Dappar toll plaza in Lalru on Wednesday night, when the biker was taking a U-turn. (iStock)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 03:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A speeding car left a 42-year-old motorcyclist dead and his wife seriously injured near the Dappar toll plaza in Lalru on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Kumar, a native of Bihar, who lived with his wife, Chanda Kumari, in Prem Nagar Colony, Lalru. He worked for a courier company in Dera Bassi, while his wife is a domestic help, said police.

In her complaint to the police, Kumari said she and her husband were on their way on their motorcycle for some work, but he realised he had forgotten his wallet at home.

Her husband was about to take a U-turn from Dappar toll plaza, when a speeding car with a Haryana number plate hit their motorcycle from behind and sped off, she said.

Onlookers rushed the couple to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, but Kumar could not survive and Kumari remains under treatment.

Investigating officer Gurpal Singh said they had booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving on a public way), 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code. “Search for the absconding car driver is on,” he added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP