Speeding car claims biker’s life in Mohali’s Lalru

A speeding car left a 42-year-old motorcyclist dead and his wife seriously injured near the Dappar toll plaza in Lalru on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Kumar, a native of Bihar, who lived with his wife, Chanda Kumari, in Prem Nagar Colony, Lalru. He worked for a courier company in Dera Bassi, while his wife is a domestic help, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her complaint to the police, Kumari said she and her husband were on their way on their motorcycle for some work, but he realised he had forgotten his wallet at home.

Her husband was about to take a U-turn from Dappar toll plaza, when a speeding car with a Haryana number plate hit their motorcycle from behind and sped off, she said.

Onlookers rushed the couple to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, but Kumar could not survive and Kumari remains under treatment.

Investigating officer Gurpal Singh said they had booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving on a public way), 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code. “Search for the absconding car driver is on,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}