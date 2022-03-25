Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Speeding car claims cyclist’s life in Zirakpur

Zirakpur police said Sarvesh was headed to work on his cycle around 9 am when a speeding car hit him from behind
Sarvesh hailed from Uttar Pradesh and worked for the GBP Group, a realty firm, in Zirakpur. (HT)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 03:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 27-year-old cyclist was killed after a speeding car hit him on the Zirakpur-Patiala highway on Thursday morning.

The deceased, Sarvesh, hailed from Uttar Pradesh and worked for the GBP Group, a realty firm. He lived at a rented accommodation in Dhakoli with his wife, who is reportedly six months pregnant.

Police said Sarvesh was headed to work on his cycle around 9 am when a speeding car hit him from behind. He was rushed to a hospital in Dhakoli, where doctors declared him dead. Investigating officer Malkeet Singh said the car driver, Kanwar, a resident of Ludhiana, was arrested.

The body was moved to the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

