Speeding car leaves Punjab cop dead near Sohana gurdwara in Mohali

A speeding car claimed the life of a 50-year-old police personnel while he was exiting Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Sohana on Monday evening. On Monday, the cop was leaving the gurdwara around 6 pm, when a car, entering the gurdwara complex at high speed, hit him, causing him to hit his head on the road. (iStock)

The victim, identified as Joseph Masih, was deployed as a gunman with an assistant inspector general (AIG) of Punjab Police.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Hailing from Hoshiarpur, he was living in a rented accommodation in Mohali, said police.

On Monday, he was leaving the gurdwara around 6 pm, when a car, entering the gurdwara complex at high speed, hit him, causing him to hit his head on the road.

Karamjit Singh of Jalandhar, a friend of the victim’s son, told police that he was present outside the gurdwara when the car hit Masih. As onlookers gathered on the spot, the car driver fled the spot.

They rushed Masih to a hospital in Sohana, where he succumbed to his injuries, he added.

On Karamjit’s complaint, police later arrested the accused driver, Chattan Singh, 50, a resident of Sector 70.

He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, and eventually released on bail.

The deceased’s body was handed over to the family after autopsy at the Phase-6 civil hospital.

This was the second fatal accident near the gurdwara this month.

On April 1, a 33-year-old man was killed and five more were left critically injured after a drunk canter driver ploughed his vehicle into a truck trailer and a scooter at the busy Sohana gurdwara light point in the wee hours.

In all, 44 people lost their lives on Mohali’s killer roads in the first three months of the year.

In 2023, as many as 320 lives were snuffed out in road mishaps in the district, up from 296 in 2022. At 172, two-wheeler riders formed the majority of casualties, followed by 102 pedestrians, together constituting 85% of fatalities.

Notably, Sohana Chowk is one of the eight blackspots identified by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) in Mohali, where the authority plans to construct roundabouts to bring down the number of fatal accidents.

Sohana Gurdwara junction is part of the first phase that includes three roundabouts on Airport Road, the other two being the 78/79/68/69 and 68/67/79/80 intersections.

Speaking during the Punjab Vidhan Sabha’s budget session in March last year, Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh had raised concerns over the rise in road mishaps in the district and sought construction of more roundabouts.

Former Punjab minister of housing and urban development Aman Arora, while chairing a meeting in November 2022, had directed the local authorities to convert light points across the city into roundabouts to streamline traffic and prevent road mishaps.

67-year-old female pedestrian killed in hit-and-run mishap

A 67-year-old female pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speeding car near Nirwana Greens on Kharar-Kurali road on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Manjit Kaur of Kharar, was crossing the road, when a speeding Maruti Suzuki Swift hit her and drove off, said police.

The deceased worked as a domestic help at a flat in the said housing society and was returning home when she was struck by the car.

Her son Surjit Singh, an auto-rickshaw driver, witnessed the accident while waiting for his mother across the road.

He rushed Manjit to the local civil hospital, where she was declared dead. The accused fled the spot but the onlookers jotted down the car number.

Based on the car number, police identified the accused driver as Jaideep Singh of Rupnagar. He was booked under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC.