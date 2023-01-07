Speeding car mows down 5 Nepalese waiters in Muktsar, 3 killed, 2 critical

Three Nepalese men were killed and two others were injured after a speeding car mowed them down in Muktsar on Friday night.

While Rohit Acharya, 23; Dilan, 19; and Santosh, 22, were killed on the spot, their colleagues Rohit Thapa, 19, and Sameer, 17, are in a critical condition. The five victims, who were working as waiters, were walking to Arjan Castle Marriage Palace on the Bathinda-Muktsar highway when the mishap took place.

Cops say that there was no fog in the area that night, and attributed the mishap to rash and drunk driving. The car’s occupants were identified as Mehat Deep Singh and Balkaran Singh of Muktsar district.

Investigating officer Rajvir Singh said, “It is still not clear who was behind the wheel at the time of the mishap. Three victims died on the spot. After hitting the group, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a bus stand. The vehicle was mangled in the accident.”

Muktsar Sadar station house officer Jagsir Singh said the driver was in an inebriated state and was driving at a high speed. “Our team recovered a liquor bottle from the car and the case is being examined. The injured are being treated at the Muktsar civil hospital,” added the SHO.

