Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding car snuffs out pedestrian’s life in Mohali
chandigarh news

Speeding car snuffs out pedestrian’s life in Mohali

A car driver spotted another hitting the pedestrian near VR Punjab Mall in Balongi, Mohali, on Thursday afternoon
The eyewitness called an ambulance that rushed the injured pedestrian to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 04:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

An unidentified pedestrian was killed in a hit and run accident near Ballomajra village in Balongi on Thursday.

A passer-by, Jarnail Singh, a resident of Adarsh Colony, Balongi, told the police that he was going to a relative’s house in his car around 2.30 pm on Thursday.

When he reached the bridge in front of VR Punjab mall, a speeding car coming from behind hit a pedestrian and sped away, leaving the victim severely injured.

He called an ambulance that rushed the victim to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment. Investigating officer Bhagat Ram said they had kept the body in the hospital’s mortuary for 72 hours so that it could be identified.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver under Sections 304-A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code, and have launched a probe to trace and arrest him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP