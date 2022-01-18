Speeding mini bus mows down 3 labourers in Ludhiana

In the second such incident in as many days, three labourers were crushed to death after a speeding bus rammed into their motorcycle on the Kohara-Lakhowal Road on Monday.

The victims – Manish, 24; Munna Manji, 27; and Madan Lal, 21 – worked at Bhagwati Cotton Mills on Lakhowal Road and were on the way to the petrol pump when the accident took place. After mowing down the labourers, the unidentified driver of the mini bus fled, leaving the vehicle on the road. The bus has been impounded, and a case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (damages) and 304A ( death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant, Pankaj Kumar, the brother of Manish, said he had been following the trio on a separate bike when he saw a private bus coming from Lakhowal hit the bike. “Manish and Munna Manji were killed on the spot, while Madal Lal succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.”

Sub-inspector Kamaljit Singh, Koomkalan station house officer, said a hunt was on for the accused.

On January 15, two teenagers friends had died, while another had suffered injuries after a Congress councillor’s speeding car had hit them in Jandiali village.