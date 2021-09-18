Speeding sedan runs over woman napping in Mohali parking lot

A speeding Hyundai Verna ran over three asleep female sanitation workers, killing one of them, at a parking lot in Phase 10 on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Om Veeri, 50, and the injured as her daughter-in-law, Mamta, and the latter’s mother, Ram Veeri, all residents of Jagatpura Colony, Mohali.

Om Veeri, 50, the victim. (HT Photo)

Both injured women are battling for life at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The accused driver, Harpreet Singh, 22, a private college student, who lives in Phase 11, was nabbed by other sanitation workers and handed over to the police.

As per information, the victims work for the Delhi-based Lions Private Limited company. After having lunch, they were taking a nap in the parking area near Hotel Sarao in Phase 10 around 2pm.

Meanwhile, Harpreet, who along with his friend, was recklessly driving his sedan car, ran over all three. Other workers raised the alarm and together hauled the car up to rescue the women.

“The victims were rushed to GMCH-32, where Om Veeri was declared brought dead. The accused was arrested and booked under Sections 279, 304, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase 11 police station,” said Mohit Kumar Singla, DSP (under training) and in-charge of the station.

Sonu Kumar, field officer for Lion Private Limited, said the car was being driven at a high speed and ran over the women in front of their eyes, leaving everyone aghast.

After the incident, several workers of the firm reached the Phase 11 police station and demanded strict punishment for the accused. He will be produced in court on Saturday.

The deceased is survived by her husband, son and daughter-in-law.