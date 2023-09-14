Speeding sports bike snuffs out 23-year-old woman’s life in Mohali

A speeding sports bike claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman who was walking back home after work in Mohali’s Balongi area on Monday night.

The deceased, Priyanka, was a native of Ambala and worked at a factory unit near Chappar Chiri in Mohali. (Getty image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased, Priyanka, was a native of Ambala and worked at a factory unit near Chappar Chiri.

Her brother Pankaj Kumar told the police that his sister was returning home in Balongi after wrapping up work. While she was crossing the road, a speeding KTM motorcycle hit her from behind and drove off.

Commuters rushed Priyanka to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to head injuries on Tuesday.

Following her death, police booked the unidentified biker under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are underway to trace and nab him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON