Woman, grandson killed in Karnal road accident

A woman and her grandson were killed and her husband sustained injuries as a speeding truck hit their motorcycle near Lado Dham on NH 709A in Karnal district.

The deceased have been identified as Rajkali (47) and Mandeep Singh (24), both residents of Bastara village, while injured Seva Ram (52) has been hospitalised.

Police said that the accident took place late on Sunday night when they were going to Karnal from Jundla on a bike. When they reached near Lado Dham, a speeding truck coming from the Assandh side hit their bike, leaving them badly injured. The injured were taken to hospital where doctors declared Amandeep and Rajkali brought dead.

Vikash Kumar, in-charge of Jundla chowki, said a case has been registered against the truck driver under relevant sections of the IPC and the bodies have been handed over to the family members after the postmortem examination.

