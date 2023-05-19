Dhanas accident: 2 more dead, but cops still clueless who was behind Beetle’s wheel

A day after a speeding Volkswagen Beetle claimed the life of a roadside corn seller and left six more injured in Dhanas on Wednesday evening, two more victims succumbed to their injuries on Thursday.

DSP Gurmukh Singh pacifying Dhanas residents who staged a protest over ‘police inaction’. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said Mustafa Ansari, 23, of Dhanas died at PGIMER around 3.30 am on Thursday. After battling for life for nearly 24 hours, another victim, Bimlesh, 50, also breathed her last at PGIMER. On Wednesday, Rajwanti was crushed by the car. Four other victims remain hospitalised.

Even as the accident toll rose to three, police were still groping in the dark about the identity of the hatchback’s driver till late Thursday. Having a Punjab registration number (PB23-J-0001), the vehicle is registered in the name of Kamaljit Singh, a resident of Prabhat Road, Zirakpur, and one of the directors of a Zirakpur mall.

The FIR, meanwhile, lodged under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has nominated no accused. If proven, the charge is punishable with imprisonment for life or imprisonment up to 10 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sources in the police said a family member of the car owner was behind the wheel.

Speaking to HT, Kamaljit’s brother said while his relative was present in the car, it was being driven by a driver who fled the spot after the accident.

On other hand, people present at the spot claimed that there were only two people in the car, including a woman. Amid victims’ cries for help, a woman wearing blue and black clothes was seen rushing towards the car, taking out a bag from the navigator side of the car and running away.

Police sources said though the red Beetle is registered at a Zirakpur address, the family is currently residing in Panchkula.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sources said a police team visited the house of the suspect driver on Wednesday late evening but couldn’t find him. “His phone is also switched off. He also got injured in the accident and fled the spot. We have got vital leads but have not nominated anyone in the FIR, as the investigation is on,” a police officer on the condition of anonymity said.

“FIR was registered against unidentified car driver since there was no one on the spot except the car. Our teams are on the job to arrest the accused,” said Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur.

A senior police officer said police will also check the Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR) of the suspect to know the exact route he followed and if he was at the accident spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Locals stage protest

Meanwhile, Dhanas residents staged a sit-in against absence of CCTV cameras and defunct traffic lights at the EWS Chowk in Dhanas where the accident took place. The protesters also sought the arrest of the accused and warned cops against arresting the wrong person. DSP Gurmukh Singh assured the protesters of fair action.

Police said a team of engineering and traffic experts also visited the spot on Thursday morning. A few protesters also claimed that they saw the man who was behind the wheel.

Among them, Mohammad Jia Ul claimed that he heard the driver requesting a cop to drop him to PGIMER, but the cop asked him to go in a private vehicle. He managed to flee as everyone was busy rescuing the victims, Mohammad added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikhil Sharma Nikhil Sharma is a staff reporter who covers Faridkot district in the Mansa region of Punjab.