Spice of Life: Canadian trail teaches power of taking personal ownership

Two refusals for a Canadian visa in as many years had dampened our spirits. We longed to visit our son, who had settled in Canada. Fortunately, our third attempt proved successful, and my wife and I were finally granted the long-awaited visitor visa.

After two memorable days in Waterton, we headed to Banff National Park. Our son had planned a 7-km hike from Lake Louise to the Plain of Six Glaciers. Knowing the trail would be demanding, he bought us hiking shoes and trekking poles. (AFP File)

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We began preparing for the trip well in advance. On our son’s advice, we packed both summer and winter clothing, as Alberta’s weather can change dramatically within hours. Having lived there for eight years, he had meticulously planned an itinerary to help us explore as much of the province as possible.

Our first destination was Waterton National Park. The pristine Waterton Lake, nestled amid majestic hills, shares its shoreline with the United States. A two-hour cruise across its crystal-clear waters takes visitors to the southern end of the 11-km lake, where they can disembark at the American border. One can stroll through the serene wilderness, soak in the forest’s tranquillity, and revel in nature until the ship’s whistle signals the return to Canadian territory. Cruising through the sparkling waters evokes a deep sense of peace and admiration for the splendour of Mother Nature.

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{{^usCountry}} After two memorable days in Waterton, we headed to Banff National Park. Our son had planned a 7-km hike from Lake Louise to the Plain of Six Glaciers. Knowing the trail would be demanding, he bought us hiking shoes and trekking poles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After two memorable days in Waterton, we headed to Banff National Park. Our son had planned a 7-km hike from Lake Louise to the Plain of Six Glaciers. Knowing the trail would be demanding, he bought us hiking shoes and trekking poles. {{/usCountry}}

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At first, the hike appeared to be little more than a pleasant walk, and we teasingly chided him about the unnecessary expense. However, as we progressed, the trail became steep and rugged. The well-maintained dirt path gave way to rocky terrain that tested our endurance. In several places, un-melted snow made the path slippery and treacherous. It was then that we truly appreciated the poles and sturdy shoes, which helped us negotiate the icy stretches safely.

Reaching the summit was rewarding indeed. A quaint tea house offered hot coffee and a welcome opportunity to rest our weary limbs. Standing amid towering snow-clad peaks and ancient glaciers was an unforgettable experience that will remain etched in our memories forever.

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All supplies to the tea house are transported by helicopter. As we sipped our coffee, I noticed several hikers patiently queuing to volunteer to carry bags of garbage generated by the café back to the base for proper disposal. In appreciation, each volunteer received a small paper sticker. As we descended, I saw many of these stickers proudly displayed on the large garbage bins—a quiet but powerful testament to responsible citizenship.

That simple gesture made me reflect. If ordinary citizens can willingly contribute to keeping their hills, lakes, and forests clean, why do we so often wait for the government to do everything? Why can’t each of us become an active participant in keeping our cities, villages, and tourist destinations clean? After all, a pristine environment is not merely the responsibility of the authorities—it is a shared civic duty, and lasting change begins with individual action.

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The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor and can be reached at rajivsharma.rs201067@gmail.com