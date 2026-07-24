Spice of Life: Lasting life lessons learnt from lovely little lilies

The little pink rain lilies in my front lawn greeted me gleefully in the morning with all their might as I hurried past to the laundry room. Seeing their bright faces, I was forced to stop by and admire them with the laundry basket still in hand. Tiny but joyful, delicate but daring, these little beings were fully aware of their ephemeral nature, yet all they wanted was to spread cheer.

The little pink rain lilies in my front lawn greeted me gleefully in the morning with all their might as I hurried past to the laundry room. (Shutterstock)

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I excitedly clicked their pictures to savour them forever though the photos could not capture the warmth of the generous and positive ambience the small blossoms had selflessly created, exuding all the love they were capable of ever giving.

My ever-wandering mind drifted off again, reflecting on their quiet resilience. They stood out there even under the scorching sun with unshakable strength, never shouting for attention, but simply soothing both the soul and the inward eye. They bloomed regardless of who watched, indifferent to the social standing of passers-by. Unlike us, they were not performing for a select audience; they were just purely being themselves. Why do we live merely to be accepted while constantly ignoring our own reality? If we could only learn to accept ourselves, so many of our mental miseries and physical ailments would simply fade away.

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{{^usCountry}} Nature also teaches us to give—not just without expecting anything in return, but without waiting to be asked. Poet Dante Alighieri famously wrote, “He who sees a need and waits to be asked for help is as unkind as if he had refused it.” While it is heart-wrenching to witness the apathy of selfish people around us, I refuse to become cynical. Fortunately, I also see hope and empathy. The very friend who gifted me those lily bulbs is someone who spreads affection and eagerly serves society without a second thought. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nature also teaches us to give—not just without expecting anything in return, but without waiting to be asked. Poet Dante Alighieri famously wrote, “He who sees a need and waits to be asked for help is as unkind as if he had refused it.” While it is heart-wrenching to witness the apathy of selfish people around us, I refuse to become cynical. Fortunately, I also see hope and empathy. The very friend who gifted me those lily bulbs is someone who spreads affection and eagerly serves society without a second thought. {{/usCountry}}

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These tiny flowers hold the power to transform our thinking, gently imploring us to slow down. Aren’t they far better company than people who constantly judge your career, comment on your weight, and critique everything you do? Spending just 20 minutes in nature can considerably lower cortisol, our primary stress hormone, offering a much-needed digital detox and pressing the reset button on our mindset. These flowers aren’t telling us to abandon our dreams; they are pleading with us to pause, reminding us that we won’t get a second chance at this life. Existence itself is reason enough to be happy—why should our joy wait for a pretext?

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So let us bloom wherever we are planted, offering affection, kindness, and empathy to the world around us. True beauty endures, giving us the lasting inspiration needed to withstand life’s inevitable sorrows. As John Keats wrote, “A thing of beauty is a joy forever; its loveliness increases; it will never pass into nothingness.”

The writer is a Hoshiarpur-based freelance contributor and can be reached at nazam81@gmail.com