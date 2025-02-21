Spice of Life | Miles to go, milestones to achieve before I sleep

“Madam, focus on anulom-vilom (alternate nostril breathing),” my yoga teacher instructed as I opened an eye just in time to catch the squirrel chasing a parrot away from the bird feeder in the lawn. A pigeon flew past, challenging the two…and throwing all caution to the winds, I opened the other eye too and sat upright, watching them and the rising sun behind. Exercise be damned, I wanted my morning cuppa. Basic breathing exercises such as anulom-vilom are said to improve breathing and help relieve stress. (Photo: Shutterstock [Images for representational purposes only])

My favourite packet of biscuits vanished along with the tea. Wah, kya zindagi hai (What a life!) Should I not be missing my earlier routine of skipping breakfast, hollering instructions to the staff at home and rushing to work, sometimes without even saying goodbye? Shouldn’t I be focusing on the pending inquiry or files waiting in the office or the morning and afternoon video-conferences (VCs)? How should I compare the lost ‘salaam’ in office with the drive to Sukhna Lake with music blaring and me singing along?

When I announced my decision to take voluntary retirement from civil service in 2021, almost six years before time, colleagues were shocked. “But ma’am, what will you do?” My answer, “Live”, would evoke shocked reactions. “You have worked for 29 years, why quit now? You have a long way to go.” I would calmly respond, “Exactly my reason for stepping out of the fast lane. I have a long way to go and I want to savour each step.”

As my husband’s car parks into the driveway, I hasten to receive him. We have a meal together. He has no time for leisure but I happily tag along when he travels for work. In fact, I book my ticket first. No begging for leave, no NOC to travel abroad. Too good to be true. Europe, Kashmir, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Odisha….Phew! Ticking The Hornbill Festival in Nagaland from my bucket list was another high.

Most of the tigers in the forests, be it Satpura, Bandhavgarh, Mudumalai, Rajaji, Nagarahole, would have seen me by now. Animals crouching behind trees, lying sprawled on the ground or walking majestically, with humans breathing in dust, dangling at crazy angles to catch a glimpse is quite an experience. Travelling to Goa, once with the family and then with college buddies, in one year is time put to excellent use.

Attempts at pottery, singing, knitting, gardening, cooking and creative writing keep the zing alive. Time spent with family seniors and children, who were always taken for granted, is simply non-negotiable. Taking my mother-in-law to Dwarka and Somnath gave me blessings for a lifetime. The list is endless and time spent with loved ones priceless.

And, can I forget the hours I spent on repairs of my sarkari (government) house. I can easily double up as a contractor and interior designer.

The initial euphoria of cracking the civil services got over long ago. I enjoyed my work, the prestige, challenges, opportunities, travel, the wonderful people I met, the learning I acquired, but restless me wanted more. I needed to enjoy all the seasons and shades beyond office.

Office, what office! I have to put up my hammock in the lawn tomorrow, AQI permitting. I still have miles to go and milestones to achieve before I sleep.

devpreetasingh@gmail.com (The writer is a Panchkula-based retired civil servant and an advocate.)