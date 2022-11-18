Spice of life | Never lose hope for miracles do happen

Ours is a digital world ruled by the kingdom of logic. For this reason, miracles, in today’s world seem more far-fetched than ever before. Miracles come unannounced and who knew that last Sunday had a plan in store to make me realise this important lesson.

My sweet little family consists of my father, mother, wife, son, and homeless dogs adopted over the years. They happen to be my best friends, my lifelines and much more! There is Kaal 2, the black-haired king of the locality, Kaal 3, the younger black-haired honorary prince, Brownie, the queen of our kingdom, and a handful of puppies doubling up as proud citizens of the kingdom.

What made last Sunday so special was the return of Brownie, the shy queen, after a seven-day unexplained outing. Her return was celebrated with hugs and kisses but the day had another page waiting to be turned.

Sunday evening is the time when we go out to the market to buy essentials and some enjoyable indulgence. As soon as we returned, we were greeted with the sight of watery stool and vomit with blood clots. “Are all my friends, okay?” I asked myself. Brownie lay in a corner unconscious. She was indeed not in the pink of health. The other dogs encircled me as I checked her condition. “She will die sooner than later. Her time has come. Let’s pray for this poor soul,” my grandma said. “Will she die? I can’t bear to see her go like this. Let’s find a vet,” implored my son. “No vet will be available on Sunday afternoon, son,” I replied.

Brownie was breathing with great difficulty. We decided not to give up. Being a doctor, I began to pat her chest to clear her blocked windpipe. My son sat down beside her, chanting prayers to save his best friend. Brownie continued to breathe heavily. There seemed to be no improvement. “We should try and find a vet,” my father said in a solemn voice. So, we set out in the car looking for a vet but in vain. I frantically called our family vet but he did not answer my call. “One last time,” I said to myself and this time he picked up the call!

I explained Brownie’s condition. “An injection is what we need,” he said and we raced our car to the local hospital and thankfully got the vaccine. I administered the injection and the vet told me that this was the most we could do.

I kept sitting next to Brownie. It was an hour since she had lost consciousness. Before long, it seemed to me that her breathing was becoming regular. I went inside to check my emails. We were hoping against hope. When I returned to check on her, Brownie was on all fours, having her evening brunch. “Hold your horses, son, come out ASAP,” I cried out in excitement.

I learnt that even in the darkest hour, we should never lose hope for miracles do happen. My son’s prayers and my basic knowledge had saved the life of our best friend. I sincerely wish more homeless dogs find caring homes and unconditional love. gulbaharsidhu@rediffmail.com

The writer is a Jalandhar-based psychiatrist

