Spice of life | Rediscovering India in a foreign land

It is said the greatness of a culture can be found in its festivals, and the richness and diversity of India’s cultural landscape is second to none. This awareness has always cloaked me, but I have come to realise that I had been taking these festivals for granted while I was in India.

This year, when we went to our home in the United States, the festive season was about to begin and the enthusiasm among non-resident Indians was palpable. Ganesh Chaturthi was around the corner and we received a few invitations. An alluring aspect of these festivities in the US is the ardour with which they are celebrated. Back home, the fervour of celebration is determined by the region one lives in, but outside the country, the boundaries blur and we are all Indians first, and everybody comes together for all major festivals. Often hosts set a dress code to make the day even more special.

The two invitations we accepted, the women were asked to drape silk sarees and men kurta pyjamas. Sadguru has rightly said no other culture on the planet has the variety of weaves that India has!

The homes were beautifully decorated, and Lord Ganpati sat exuding love and blessings from His seat of honour. The women were gifted bindis and nose pins to give the celebration a Maharashtrian touch.

The devotion with which the puja was performed was amazing. The excited banter, sequels of admiration for each other’s outfits, and the posing for pictures were something to savour. It inspired a joy within me, which stayed with me for a long time, and I could not help but wonder that the Indian culture was all the more vibrant away from home.

The Ganesh festival was followed by Durga Puja, Karva Chauth and Diwali. I wonder whether the weather or being away from home makes the Indian diaspora celebrate festivals with such gusto. Whatever the reasons, it spreads happiness and increases social bonding. I have never felt more Indian than in a foreign land. Not only do festivals, encourage diversity and open communication and dialogue between neighbours, they also make us better people.

Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, has rightly said, “A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and souls of its people.” Mera Bharat Mahan!

promildada@yahoo.com

The writer is a Ludhiana-based freelance contributor