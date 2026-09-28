Spice of Life: Stitching memories, one button at a time

A button fell off my husband’s shirt the other day. Such a small mishap, yet I found myself smiling. That little white circle opened a cupboard of memories: Mother’s button box, grandmothers’ nimble fingers, hooks on skirts, embroidery on frocks, and a childhood when almost nothing was thrown away merely because it had come loose.

That little white circle opened a cupboard of memories: Mother’s button box, grandmothers’ nimble fingers, hooks on skirts, embroidery on frocks, and a childhood when almost nothing was thrown away merely because it had come loose. (Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sometimes it takes no grand keepsake to unlock the past; a button is enough. I remember one falling off in our classroom years ago. There was instant uproar. We all bent down, peering under desks and between shoes. The button rolled like a tiny tyre, gathered momentum, and disappeared beneath a heavy tin box. A rescue operation followed—rulers probed, fingers groped, and suggestions flew until the runaway was retrieved. It was never meant for the dustbin. It had to be taken home to mom, who would know exactly what to do.

Our mothers possessed an almost magical faith in repair. A missing button was sewn back, a loose hook replaced, a torn seam patiently stitched. An old frock could get a new lease of life with a row of bright buttons and delicate embroidery.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} And then there was the button box—a jumble of little circles in white, black, red, green, blue, and yellow. Pearly buttons, wooden ones, transparent discs, flower shapes, and ornate pieces saved from garments long gone. Some were practical, others pretty, and a few so decorative they seemed to be waiting for a special occasion. We children had our own uses for them: sorting them by colour, arranging them in patterns, or using them as substitutes when a Ludo token went missing. Childhood was an exercise in improvisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And then there was the button box—a jumble of little circles in white, black, red, green, blue, and yellow. Pearly buttons, wooden ones, transparent discs, flower shapes, and ornate pieces saved from garments long gone. Some were practical, others pretty, and a few so decorative they seemed to be waiting for a special occasion. We children had our own uses for them: sorting them by colour, arranging them in patterns, or using them as substitutes when a Ludo token went missing. Childhood was an exercise in improvisation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

My mother and grandmothers also taught us the intimate grammar of mending. “Pass the thread through the needle.” That simple instruction was a test of patience. We would moisten the thread, flatten it between our fingers, squint at the tiny eye, and try again. When it finally slipped through, there was a quiet surge of triumph. We were learning thrift, patience, and the dignity of making do.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Today, replacement is easier than repair. A lost button can mean a discarded shirt; a small tear becomes an excuse for something new. We live amid abundance, yet I wonder if we have lost the tenderness of mending. Repairing was never just about clothes—it was about care. Our mothers fixed what was torn, fastened what had come undone, and preserved what still had life in it.

I miss that button box. I miss its soft clatter when the lid was lifted, the quiet satisfaction of finding the perfect match, and the pride of being trusted with a needle. Most of all, I miss the hands that made repair seem effortless.

The button on my husband’s shirt is still waiting to be sewn back. It has already brought my mother home. And when I finally stitch it into place, I won’t just be fastening a button—I will be stitching a small circle of the past back into the present.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The writer is a retired principal of Mukand Lal National College, Yamunanagar, and can be reached at ritukumar.gmn@gmail.com