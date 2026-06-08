Spice of life: Tuning in to a shared frequency with Gen Z

Ninety years of Aakashvani—or All India Radio—is not merely the journey of a broadcasting service; it is the story of millions of lives woven together through voices, melodies and memories. For me, radio has never been just a device. It has been a lifelong companion, one that has walked beside me through every phase of life.

. In an age before television screens occupied every corner of life, radio connected hearts. (File)

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Growing up, our home resonated with the familiar tunes and comforting voices of programmes like Sakhi Saheli, Jaimala—lovingly known as Fauji Bhaiyon Ki Pasand—and countless soulful old Hindi songs. In an age before television screens occupied every corner of life, radio connected hearts. It entertained, educated and comforted in equal measure.

I still remember eagerly waiting for the health programmes where doctors spoke in simple language about illnesses, remedies and healthy living. The yoga sessions aired in the mornings slowly became a part of my daily routine and unknowingly gifted me a disciplined lifestyle that I follow even today. Radio was gentle guidance without intrusion.

Then came the era when TV invaded Indian households. During the ’90s, radio seemed to lose its charm. Colourful visuals and endless channels took over family evenings. Many believed radio had become outdated. Yet, unlike many passing trends, it quietly survived. And with the rise in the number of cars on Indian roads, radio found its way back into people’s lives. Long drives suddenly felt incomplete without familiar melodies flowing through FM channels or Aakashvani broadcasts.

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{{^usCountry}} At home too, my radio remained constantly switched on. Old Hindi songs and timeless ghazals filled both mornings and evenings. My son, however, could never understand my attachment to this “old media.” As a child, he often complained, “Why don’t you just listen on your phone?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At home too, my radio remained constantly switched on. Old Hindi songs and timeless ghazals filled both mornings and evenings. My son, however, could never understand my attachment to this “old media.” As a child, he often complained, “Why don’t you just listen on your phone?” {{/usCountry}}

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A few years ago, on my birthday, he lovingly downloaded hundreds of old songs and ghazals onto a pen drive and my mobile phone, convinced that technology would finally replace my radio. But despite his thoughtful effort, my affection for the radio set remained unchanged. One day, puzzled by my stubborn loyalty, he asked, “Mom, when you already have all these songs, why do you still prefer the radio?”

I smiled and answered something he was perhaps too young then to fully understand. “Because on the radio, there is uncertainty. You never know which song will play next. There is excitement in waiting. There are voices in between, little stories, bits of information and human warmth. Radio surprises you.”

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Recently, while passing by my son’s study room during his board exam preparations, I heard soft music playing in the background. Curious, I entered the room and found a small radio placed beside his books. Surprised, I asked, “You too?” Without looking up from his notes, he smiled and replied, “Mom, radio soothes the ears and the brain.”

In that moment, I felt deeply happy. The magic I had grown up with had quietly travelled to the next generation. Technology may change forms, screens may become smarter, and playlists may become endless, but the charm of radio lives on thanks to its simplicity, warmth and companionship. Perhaps that is why Aakashvani still feels like a member of the family.

Somewhere in the background of life, the radio continues to whisper softly: “Dil dhoondta hai phir wahi, fursat ke raat din….” ranjugulatidav@gmail.com

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The writer is an assistant professor of botany at DAV College, Chandigarh.