Spice of Life | What makes you happiest? Find ways of opening up
And so, when an incredible colleague returned to our college staffroom after taking class, she shared that she had asked her students to give their spontaneous answers to the questions: What makes you the happiest, and what makes you the saddest? It set everyone in the staffroom thinking; and, we began chipping in with our own responses, thus getting to know each other even better and bonding stronger.
That’s the beauty of thinking out-of-the-box: It lends an irreplaceable charm to our existence. For instance, when one of our colleagues jokingly said that she feels the happiest when she is able to postpone a task, we all couldn’t help but burst out laughing. When another amazing staff member shared that she was the happiest whenever she got to tidy up and put things in order, our jaws dropped. I good-humouredly forbade her from entering my room if she ever visited my home; for my room, though not messy, isn’t highly systematic either. Another remarkable colleague shared that the mere mention of a trip has her beaming; to which another wonderful friend replied that in younger days she, too, would cheer up at any prospect of an outing but now she preferred being like a crocodile post its meal on a sunny winter day!
Guards were lowered and merry guffaws continued while we took leave of each other as office hours finished. However, the queries kept themselves alive in my mind and some other things that occurred to me as happiness-inducing for myself were connecting with people, being of help to others, watching my 10-year-old son expend his energy in constructive pursuits, receiving a compliment, and reading a book on a rainy day.
What makes me sad? Misunderstanding(s), rudeness, and, here, too, I can go on, but why ponder over what makes me sad when life is meant to be a celebration?
Such activities/ice-breaking sessions should be compulsory not just in teaching institutes but in all sorts of places. Even though we teachers spend most of the working days’ awake hours within college and in each other’s company, such posers help us get to know each other better. It takes me back to my college days when ‘truth or dare’ was a game in vogue; it was actually just a different version of what I’m advocating here: Finding ways of opening up to each other. In any case, as dividing lines between home and work are blurring every day, this approach is not a choice but necessary.
However, there are three mantras that are a must when such conversations are carried out. Firstly, it’s mutual respect despite any and many individual differences. Everyone has their set of upbringing, mental make-up, strengths and weaknesses. To rise above these and recognise each other as a being that deserves respect is a dire need.
Secondly, a non-judgemental attitude: To accept each other as we are can lead us to a much-desired egalitarian society. There can be statements by our fellow-people that we feel like immediately negating, or reacting to in a harsh manner. But a momentary pause can make a world of difference here.
Thirdly, when we see or find something worth appreciating, let us resolve to convey the same. If, for any reason, one finds it tough to articulate compliments, one can always resort to a WhatsApp message with apt smileys – for as I once read, “It is always worthwhile to convey your admiration. And, it is better if you say it directly, but it can be easier expressed in writing. Either way, do convey.” Golden practical advice I always try to stick to, indeed.
The writer is a Jagadhri-based freelance contributor. She can be reached at reemaban@gmail.com
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics