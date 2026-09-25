Spice of Life | Write on: Weaving your way with warmth of written word

The tradition of love letters is deeply embedded in classical Indian mythology and epics. The oldest recorded love letter can be found in the Bhagavata Purana. Princess Rukmini of Vidarbha sent a passionate letter to Lord Krishna through a trusted messenger, asking him to meet her at the Parvati Devi temple. Ancient anthologies, too, include references to the intimate art of letter writing between lovers, while the classical Indian dramaturgy, Natya Shastra, categorises the tropes of romantic longing and the duta (messenger).

From classical literature to modern cinema, a love letter symbolises pure emotion, hidden desires, and the sweet agony of unspoken romance. (Getty Images)

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One of history’s most enduring symbols of romance has been pigeons. Emblems of loyalty, these birds served as trusted couriers, bridging distances to deliver personal notes. Later, Rajput queen Rani Karnavati sent a letter along with a sacred thread through her envoy to Mughal emperor Humayun, changing the historical narrative. The gesture added a new dimension: The expansion of frontiers of letters.

From classical literature to modern cinema, a love letter symbolises pure emotion, hidden desires, and the sweet agony of unspoken romance. Handwritten notes often act as the catalyst for the main plot or a turning point where characters finally confess their true feelings. Swapped envelopes, notes intercepted by strict parents, or lost letters create classic dramatic tension and twists. From ancient to medieval to modern, love letters have traversed a long journey.

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{{^usCountry}} Myriad shades of love encircle our lives, from romantic to platonic—enfolding connections between partners, parents and children, siblings, friends, and, most importantly, self-acceptance. Since each bond adds dimension to life, each needs nurturing. Moreover, giving expression to emotions adds zest to our days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Myriad shades of love encircle our lives, from romantic to platonic—enfolding connections between partners, parents and children, siblings, friends, and, most importantly, self-acceptance. Since each bond adds dimension to life, each needs nurturing. Moreover, giving expression to emotions adds zest to our days. {{/usCountry}}

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With the rise of the internet and mobile phones, writing love letters has declined. Emails, instant messaging, and texts have largely replaced paper. Yet, as Love Note Day approaches on September 26, we are reminded to revive this cherished tradition.

Love Note Day can be observed simply by embracing the art of expressing your feelings through written words and making someone feel truly special. There is always a unique warmth to giving a written note as a token of love. A special handwritten message tucked inside a wallet, placed under a coffee mug, left on a keyboard, stuck to the bathroom mirror, or slipped into a book can instantly brighten someone’s day.

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Start by writing down your feelings for a partner, relative, or friend, letting them know how much they mean to you. Add a little surprise—like a flower or a chocolate—to make it extra memorable. Love Note Day is a simple yet meaningful way to show you care. So grab your pen, channel your inner romantic, and let your heartfelt words flow.

kalrasuruchi@yahoo.com

The writer is professor and head of the department of English, Hindu Girls College, Jagadhri.