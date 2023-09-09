Srinagar court issues proclamation orders against 4 militants

A special investigation team of Srinagar, with assistance of Kulgam and Awantipora police, affixed proclamation orders on the residences of four active militants who are absconders in terror cases.

Police said the accused persons are presently active militants and are affiliated with the banned militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A police spokesperson said that a special court under National Investigation Agency Act in Srinagar issued general non-bailable warrants against the four active militants, Umais Ahmed Wani of Chawalgam, Kulgam, Basit Ahmed Dar of Redwani, Kulgam, Owais Ferooz of Festbal, Pampore, and Momin Gulzar of Firdose Colony, Eidgah, Srinagar.

“The court has directed the accused to appear in it within 30 days from the date of publication of the proclamation, failing which legal proceedings will be initiated against them,” the statement said, adding that proclamation orders have been published in local newspapers.

“The proclamation orders were affixed on the conspicuous part of their residences and contents of proclamation orders were read over to the family members of the accused The orders were affixed at conspicuous places of the towns wherein they resided,” the statement added.

