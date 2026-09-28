Srinagar: Engineer Rashid’s party welcomes decision to withdraw Baramulla-Uri rail project

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Sunday welcomed the railway ministry’s decision to withdraw the proposed Baramulla-Uri railway project, for the time being, saying that it has brought relief to people concerned about the proposed alignment.

The party’s chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said member parliament engineer Rashid consistently maintained that AIP was not opposed to development or improved rail connectivity to Uri. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

AIP chief and member parliament, engineer Rashid raised the matter with the Union railway minister and submitted a representation on February 2, 2026. In response,former minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, in his communication dated 6 February 2026, stated that the representation had been forwarded to the concerned directorate for necessary action.

The party’s chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said member parliament engineer Rashid consistently maintained that AIP was not opposed to development or improved rail connectivity to Uri, but that development projects must be planned and executed in consultation with the local population, particularly when they affect homes, land, livelihoods and community infrastructure.

“AIP appreciates the railway ministry for taking cognisance of the concerns raised by Baramulla MP engineer Rashid. The latest communication states that the Baramulla-Uri proposal was returned by the cabinet secretariat and is presently no longer under consideration,” Inam said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the development brought relief to people apprehensive about displacement and the impact of the proposed alignment. “AIP sincerely thanked the Union railway minister for considering the concerns repeatedly brought before them,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the development brought relief to people apprehensive about displacement and the impact of the proposed alignment. “AIP sincerely thanked the Union railway minister for considering the concerns repeatedly brought before them,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More