The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday defended its decision to outsource jobs to private agencies, lashing out at the opposition—including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)—for starting the outsourcing process. Education minister Sakina Itoo said their government did not alter norms but followed what was started by the previous government.

Itoo said that she was also not comfortable with the process and conveyed her discomfort to the concerned Union minister. (HT File)

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“Outsourcing (of jobs) is not a policy of the National Conference (NC); it was initiated by the PDP. They introduced outsourcing here. And if they want an inquiry, they should start with the jobs provided 10 years back. First probe the bank scandal,” Itoo said.

“They lie to hide their mistakes. We are in trouble today because of them. We are not a state, we don’t have special status or land guarantees, and people are facing issues on their land or have no jobs; it is their doing only,” she said.

For the past few years, the government departments are engaging manpower through private agencies instead of filling vacancies through regular recruitment channels. The opposition, including PDP, has often raised the issue criticising the ruling NC government.

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{{^usCountry}} Itoo said that she was also not comfortable with the process and conveyed her discomfort to the concerned Union minister. “When I went to Delhi, I told the Union minister that outsourcing is not getting us quality manpower. It is better to hire permanent employees—500 or 1,000—and provide money for that. This can help youth get jobs with a proper procedure,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Itoo said that she was also not comfortable with the process and conveyed her discomfort to the concerned Union minister. “When I went to Delhi, I told the Union minister that outsourcing is not getting us quality manpower. It is better to hire permanent employees—500 or 1,000—and provide money for that. This can help youth get jobs with a proper procedure,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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She, however, came down heavily on those who she alleged were involved in recruitment scandals. “Will those people teach us the procedure now who did scandals in bank recruitment? They recruited their own children who were not qualified for bank or khadi village department jobs,” she said.

LoP accuses NC of legitimising outsourcing

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunil Sharma on Sunday accused the NC government of legitimising the outsourcing system and backdoor appointments, asserting that government jobs should be filled through a transparent and merit-based recruitment process.

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Sharma said that this practice reduces opportunities for educated youth seeking government employment through competitive examinations and established recruitment agencies.

He clarified that the BJP is not opposed to employment generation but strongly objects to the government’s growing reliance on outsourcing arrangements. “There should be a proper recruitment mechanism where educated youth get jobs on the basis of their ability and talent,” he said.

Sharma alleged that the NC has made the outsourcing system and backdoor appointments appear legitimate, adding that deserving candidates should be selected through a fair and transparent process.

He said that government jobs must be filled through recognised recruitment bodies and competitive examinations to ensure equal opportunities for aspirants across Jammu and Kashmir.

Describing the issue as one that directly affects thousands of unemployed youth, Sharma said his party would continue to raise the matter at every available forum and press for what he termed a transparent and equitable recruitment framework.

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