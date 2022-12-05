Srinagar records season’s coldest night at -3.4 degrees Celsius, colder than Gulmarg

At minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far as the mercury settled below the freezing point across Kashmir Valley, officials said on Monday.

The minimum temperature on Sunday night in the city was 2.5 degrees below normal for this time of the season.

The night temperature was lower than the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, which recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature at Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was minus 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded a minimum of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag town registered a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded minus 2.7 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has forecast dry weather but haze till December 8.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from December 9, under the influence of which there is a possibility of light snow over the plains and lower reaches, and light-to-moderate snow over the middle and higher reaches over the next two days.