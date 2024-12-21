Srinagar sees coldest December night in 50 years at -8.5°C

As “Chillai Kalan”, the 40-day period of harshest winter, commenced in Kashmir on Saturday, the summer capital Srinagar witnessed its coldest December night in five decades at -8.5°C, according to the meteorological department. A boatman tries to break the ice sheet on Dal Lake’s surface in Srinagar on Saturday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

In Srinagar, the temperature came down to -8.5°C on Friday night from -8.5°C the previous night, the meteorological department said. It was Srinagar’s coldest December night since 1974, when the city recorded a low of -10.3°C.

From the last two days, the city has been witnessing cold and freezing nights. Across the Valley, all weather stations witnessed sub zero temperature, with Anantnag recording -10.5°C.

“This is the most dangerous part of winter. The intense cold led to the freezing of water taps and people are facing lot of hardships. This year, we are witnessing harsh cold than previous three to four years,” said Tanvir Ahmad, who lives at uptown Srinagar.

MeT office said famous ski resort Gulmarg that is known for freezing cold temperature witnessed warmer temperature than Srinagar, the resort recorded -6.2°C during night.

The MeT said Friday night’s -8.5°C is third lowest temperature recorded in December and -7.9°C on December 31, 1986, was fourth lowest and -7.7°C on December 18, 2018, was fifth lowest temperature in December.

Tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded -8.6°C and Konabal in Pampore recorded -10.5 °C.

MeT office said the weather will be generally cloudy with very light snow over few higher reaches of north Kashmir during intervening night of December 21 and 22.

“From December 23-26, weather will be generally dry and from December 27 to 28, the weather will be cloudy with light rain over plains of Jammu & light snow over higher reaches of Chenab valley and Pirpanjal Range.”

The MeT office has further predicted light snow at few higher reaches in Kashmir on December 31. “There will be slight rise in minimum temperature by 1-2°C expected during next two days and thereafter again fall by 2-3°C is expected till December 26.”