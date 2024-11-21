Srinagar sees first subzero night of season

Mercury on Wednesday dropped under the 0° C for the first time in the summer capital Srinagar as winter began to settle into the Valley. Shopian was the coldest, shivering at a low of -3.9° C. Locals purchase woolen clothers ahead of winter season in Srinagar. (PTI)

The meteorological (MeT) office in Srinagar has predicted a feeble Western Disturbance that could bring rain and snow in upper reaches of the Valley, especially in north Kashmir.

Srinagar city and its adjoining areas witnessed season’s first sub-zero night temperature with -0.7°C on Wednesday. The day temperature, however, was recorded at 15.2 °C.

South Kashmir’s Shopian district recorded a low of -3.9° C during the night, makingit the season’s coldest night in the region.

The tourist resort town of Pahalgam also witnessed minus temperatures in the night at -3.7° C, which was 1.6 degrees below the normal. The day temperature at the resort town was 13.7°C, 1.8 degrees above normal.

The ski resort town of Gulmarg, meanwhile, recorded a low 2.2°C, around a notch above normal. The day temperature in Gulmarg was 8.8° C, which was also a degree above normal.

North Kashmir’s Kupwara observed a low of -0.8° C, but the day temperature, at 16.7° C, was around 2 degrees above normal.

The MeT office said the weather is likely to remain dry till November 23, however a feeble Western Disturbance could get active which will bring rain and snow in the upper parts of north Kashmir.

“The WD could bring rain and snow in upper parts of Kashmir, especially North Kashmir. The weather could be cloudy. However till November end there isn’t any prediction about major snowfall and temperature could drop further during night,” a MeT official added.