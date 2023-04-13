With cameras in place, Srinagar braces for smart traffic management

In a first for Kashmir, Srinagar’s traffic management is bracing for a smart upgrade to detect traffic violations by vehicles automatically through cameras, controllers and algorithms.

Cameras for monitoring system has been installed at eight traffic junctions in Srinagar so far. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the Smart City Project, the authorities in the past two weeks have installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and other devices at the UT’s summer capital under the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) at around eight traffic junctions. The cameras have begun sending live video and photo feeds of traffic violations to a command and control centre.

Sharing details, Srinagar senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said the new system will automatically detect apparent traffic violations like speeding, driving without helmet or seat belt, driving on the wrong side or while talking on phone, traffic light violations and even overloading in public transport.

“The cameras will detect specific visible violations which will be sent live to our system for generating e-challan against the violations. There is no chance of evasion as the system works on proof of video and photo evidence which becomes part of record,” Shah said, adding that with irrefutable proof, it will be easier to charge violators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Besides, the violators can be challaned at multiple locations and it is an automated thing,” he said.

Command and control centre set up

Once the system detects violations, the operators in control rooms will verify and generate e-challans against the violations.

The system has been installed at eight traffic junctions in the city including at city centre Lal Chowk, Regal Chowk, Corporate Bank headquarter and uptown Jawahar Nagar.

Shah said the system is being installed at 60 traffic light junctions within the next two months, adding, “This will spread across the city from Zakura (city outskirts on south) to Pantha Chowk(city outskirts in north). It won’t be confined to the city centre only.”

Once the system is installed fully, algorithms are expected to take over. The feed has started to arrive at the control centre, but challaning is yet to begin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Will reduce police-violator conflict: SSP

Addressing the impact of the smart system, the SSP said, “The conflict between traffic personnel and violators will be reduced. And the system will be automatic, meaning it will detect violations 24*7, day and night or whatever the weather.”

Shah said the system is also expected to curb the number of violations: “A traffic officer can detect or produce a single challan at a particular time but this system can detect thousands of violations at a time. This will force people to change their behaviour.”

“When the behaviour changes, the commute in the city will improve,” he added.