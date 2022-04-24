Staff on toes to prevent rampant use of phones in Ludhiana Central Jail

The officials deputed at the Ludhiana Central Jail are on their toes following the recovery of 30 mobile phones from inmates in the past 24 days. The inmates are not only in contact with their aides from inside the prison, but also updating their social media accounts regularly.

Jail officials say that the inmates’ accomplices throw the mobile phones and other contraband over the compound walls of the premises for their use. They added that patrolling outside the compound walls have been intensified and more surprise checks are being conducted as a preventive measure.

Most phones recovered from the jail are without SIM cards, which the inmates hide in other places. Moreover, they also scratch out the IMEI numbers of the phones. According to police, in case of recovery of mobile phones or any other contraband, an FIR is lodged under Prisons Act, which is bailable offence. Due to this, they do not get custody of the accused inmates for questioning and can’t question them regarding how they got hold of the contraband.

The SIM cards used in mobile phones recovered from the jail are mostly procured with fake identification. When police question the people who spoke to the inmates over the phone, they usually claim that they didn’t know that the caller is lodged in jail.

Jails minister Harjot Singh Bains said that they will make jails mobile free in the next six months. He added that officials have also been directed to trace the people who procured the recovered SIM cards.

Drug racket busted recently

On March 2, the Ludhiana Unit of Special Task Force (STF) had busted a drug supply racket being run from Ludhiana central jail with the arrest of two sanitary workers. The STF had recovered 975-kg heroin from their possession.

Recent recoveries

On April 16, seven mobile phones were found lying abandoned during special checking.

On March 28, 14 mobile phones and 10 chargers were found

