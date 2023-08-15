Staffers’ transfer not linked to NIA chief’s visit, says SGPC

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday said there is no link between the transfer of its two employees and the visit of a senior officer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to the Golden Temple recently.

File Photo of Teja Singh Samundri Hall at Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

Golden Temple manager Bhagwant Singh Dhangera said the decision to shift the two employees from the Golden Temple complex to Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj was taken purely on administrative grounds. “They were transferred to Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj because of an increase in the footfall of devotees there. It is a routine transfer. I would like to make it clear that their transfer is not linked to the NIA officer’s visit in any way,” he said, referring to NIA director general Dinkar Gupta’s visit to Golden Temple on August 6.

A local Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader had attributed the transfers to the police officer’s visit, but Dhangera has categorically refuted the claim. Amritsar deputy commissioner of police (law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandhal said that Gupta had visited the shrine as a devotee. A 1987-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, Gupta served as the Punjab Police chief for more than two-and-a-half years earlier.

