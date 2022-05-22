Start 1st batch at Sangrur medical college from next session: Mann
Sangrur: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday directed officials of the medical education and research department to start classes of the first batch at the upcoming government medical college at Sangrur from next academic session.
The CM visited Gurdwara Mastuana Sahib, where the government medical college is proposed to be established on 25 acres. The land has been donated to administration by the gurdwara management.
Earlier, the district administration had selected three sites for the college and finalised land of Mastuana Sahib Gurdwara two weeks ago.
Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said: “The CM also directed to float tenders for the construction of the college by June.”
As of now Punjab, has four government medical colleges in Amritsar, Patiala, Faridkot, and Mohali. Two more planned in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur, though there is no clarity on their fate as of now.
Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi had announced to set up a government medical college in Sangrur in November last year and the foundation stone was laid at Ghabdan village. But later, it was decided that the medical college will be set up at Mastuana Sahib.
Dairy farmers hold protest, reject govt’s ₹20 per kg milk fat hike
Chandigarh: Punjab dairy farmers on Saturday held a protest in front of the Verka milk plant in Mohali, seeking hike in milk procurement prices. Under the banner of Progressive Dairy Farmers' Association, farmers from several parts of the state gathered outside the Verka milk plant in Mohali. The protesters also blocked the entry gates of the Verka milk plant.
Centre agrees to procure moong on MSP in Punjab
Chandigarh: The Centre has agreed to implement the price support scheme for procurement of moong (green gram) crop in Punjab for rabi season 2021-22. According to a spokesperson of the chief minister's office, the Government of India through a letter has conveyed to the state government its approval to implement the price support scheme for procurement of 4,585 MT of summer moong in Punjab for the rabi season 2021-22 as per the PSS guidelines, 2018.
Wildbuzz : The winking mannequin
Last week, a pair of owls landed on the Silver Oak tree outside Sarbjit S Bahga, architect and urban tree/landscape specialist residence in Sector 48, Chandigarh. These were Indian Scops owls, who hide during the day and jerk out unhurriedly a cryptic, mellow, interrogative note, 'wuat?' In the wake of the recent encounter, Bahga's inquisitive, learning mind has happily dusted and divested itself of the 'evil owl' baggage hoarded in memory's attic. And, he is thrilled to bits with his owl photos.
Guest column | Golden agers’ guide to graceful aging
Age does not define us. There are those who choose to defy age with their vitality, zing and zest for life. These are ordinary people like you and me, and yet they are a class apart. Those who know the art of aging gracefully take such obstacles in their stride, for it is the attitude that matters. This is the attitude of senior citizens who have embraced their age.
Random forays: Rebranding age-old words as new-age fads
Rebels, mavericks, innovators with no patience for tradition and propriety are being hailed as the heroes of our times. New-age words and terminologies are following suit and jumping way out of the box. The word 'disruptive' has itself become a fad, albeit in a different avatar. Conferences often have sessions titled 'disrupting the landscape' or some such thing. Persons of disruptive nature are considered to be champions of a new technology or innovation.
