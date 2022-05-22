Start 1st batch at Sangrur medical college from next session: Mann

Sangrur: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday directed officials of the medical education and research department to start classes of the first batch at the upcoming government medical college at Sangrur from next academic session.

The CM visited Gurdwara Mastuana Sahib, where the government medical college is proposed to be established on 25 acres. The land has been donated to administration by the gurdwara management.

Earlier, the district administration had selected three sites for the college and finalised land of Mastuana Sahib Gurdwara two weeks ago.

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said: “The CM also directed to float tenders for the construction of the college by June.”

As of now Punjab, has four government medical colleges in Amritsar, Patiala, Faridkot, and Mohali. Two more planned in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur, though there is no clarity on their fate as of now.

Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi had announced to set up a government medical college in Sangrur in November last year and the foundation stone was laid at Ghabdan village. But later, it was decided that the medical college will be set up at Mastuana Sahib.