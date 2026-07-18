Start preps for 2036 Olympics, Modi tells Haryana youth

Hailing Haryana’s sportspersons for their outstanding performances at international and national events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called upon Haryana to begin identifying sporting talent in children aged between ten to fifteen years so they can be groomed for the 2036 Olympic Games, stressing that early preparation would be crucial for India’s sporting ambitions. The PM said investments in sports infrastructure, transparent recruitment and improved facilities would further encourage talented youth, particularly from Haryana, to excel on the international stage (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

In his 30 minutes address at Jind rally, Modi said India was preparing to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and was bidding to host the 2036 Olympic Games, making it essential to develop future champions from a young age.

“India is preparing to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and is making every effort to bring the 2036 Olympic Games to the country. I urge every athlete to prepare with full dedication. We must especially nurture children between the ages of 5 and 15, as they will represent India at the 2036 Olympics”, he added.

“Haryana has always made the nation proud through its athletes. The double-engine government will leave no stone unturned in providing facilities, training and infrastructure so that our youth continue bringing laurels to the country,” he said, adding that this is no ordinary land; it is a profound land of history, bravery, religion, and immense pride.

Speaking about his recent diplomatic tours to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, Modi said India was strengthening global cooperation in sports through agreements signed with Australia and New Zealand, which would provide greater exposure and opportunities for Indian athletes. “During my visits to Australia and New Zealand, I held extensive discussions with the governments of both countries on strengthening cooperation in the field of sports. In the coming years, India will work closely with these nations in areas such as the sports industry, athlete training, sports science, and capacity building. This collaboration will also create new opportunities and greatly benefit the youth of Haryana”, he added.

He said that sports are emerging as a major avenue for fitness and employment in India.

The PM said investments in sports infrastructure, transparent recruitment and improved facilities would further encourage talented youth, particularly from Haryana, to excel on the international stage.

‘Don’t clean Jind only because Modi is coming’

The PM also urged people of Jind to make cleanliness a permanent habit rather than a one-time exercise before VIP visits. Referring to Haryana’s “Swachhta Se Swagat” campaign undertaken ahead of his visit, Modi said he had noticed the cleanliness drive on social media and mentioned the comments suggesting he should visit Jind frequently so that the city remained clean.

“But I want to ask the people of Jind—should the city remain clean only when Modi comes? Take a pledge that Jind will remain clean every day, whether Modi visits or not,” he said, calling cleanliness a way of life and a collective public responsibility. The prime minister also praised the Haryana government’s Swachhta Se Swagat initiative saying that Haryana has always led in implementing initiatives taken by the Centre.

The Prime Minister struck an emotional chord with residents of Jind, recalling his decades-old association with Jind, saying that the land of Jind is blessed by Mata Jayanti, represents history, valour and faith. Modi said he had first visited Jind several decades ago and still treasured the affection and warmth he received from its people. He remembered Jind’s famous Murrah buffalo milk, curd, ghee, boora and ghevar, saying those memories remain as fresh as ever. “Jind Ke Ghee Aur Ghevar nahi Badle par Jind ke Tevar Jarur Badle Hai”, (though, Jind’s ghee and ghevar may not have changed, Jind’s attitude has changed,” he remarked.