‘State Bank of India’ on Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board merit list sparks row

The Punjab excise and taxation inspector recruitment examination held on May 31 has landed in a controversy after the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) released a merit list containing several unusual and apparently fictitious candidate names, including “State Bank of India”, “Photo”, “Smile”, “Ek Din Karmawala” and “GIF”. The result was declared on Tuesday.

The merit list contains several unusual and apparently fictitious candidate names, including “State Bank of India”, “Photo”, “Smile”, “Ek Din Karmawala” and “GIF”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The anomalies have triggered concerns over data-entry lapses, casting a shadow over the credibility and transparency of the recruitment process. The results for the 197 vacant posts were uploaded to the PSSSB’s official website following the written examination for which 1,43,450 candidates had applied. Soon after the list went public, candidates and coaching institutes began circulating screenshots on social media to highlight the bizarre entries, with aspirants questioning how blatant nicknames, corporate titles or file formats could bypass initial screening and feature in an official government result.

The revelation has fuelled speculation about software glitches, structural lapses during the application process, or a complete lack of data verification by the board. A closer look at the merit list shows bizarre scoring details for these anomalous entries. For instance, a candidate registered as “State Bank of India” (roll number 125154) applied under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, securing 34 marks in the Exam A qualifying test and 21.25 marks out of 100 in Exam B.

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{{^usCountry}} Another entry, named “Ek Din Karmawala” (roll number 77716), applied under the general category but failed to qualify after scoring 22 marks in Exam A and being marked ‘not qualified’ in Exam B. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another entry, named “Ek Din Karmawala” (roll number 77716), applied under the general category but failed to qualify after scoring 22 marks in Exam A and being marked ‘not qualified’ in Exam B. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, a candidate listed as “GIPS” (roll number 78892) managed to secure 40 marks in Exam A and 40.25 marks in Exam B. Other bizarrely named entities, such as “Smile” (roll number 1022) and “Uree” (roll number 1334), were marked absent.

With scores of aspirants across Punjab closely tracking these government examinations in hopes of securing employment, angry candidates are now demanding an immediate official clarification.

Officials familiar with the recruitment process said the merit list primarily contains details submitted by candidates during the application process and generated through the board’s digital database, acknowledging that the appearance of such unusual entries in a public result warrants verification to rule out clerical or technical errors.

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Confirming the development, PSSSB secretary Amarinder Singh Tiwana said, “The matter came to our notice as we received several complaints. We will get it checked to ascertain how the clerical error occurred? There is a possibility of an error on the part of candidates while filling out the application form. They may have entered incorrect information in the name column while submitting their applications.”