Punjab schools directed to apply for scholarships online

The state education department has directed all schools to apply for central and state government sponsored schemes through E-Punjab portal in order to ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach the deserving students. As per the directions, the deserving students should be selected at the time of admission and the principals of the concerned school shall be solely responsible for registering all such students.

The department asked the school heads to encourage students to apply on the portal.(representational photo) (HT FIle Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Director general of school education noted in a letter that in the last academic session, underserving students were registered with the schemes as the records were not thoroughly investigated. The letter added that such practices lead to a waste of time and the National Schedule Caste Commission (NSCC) had also taken note of it.

The letter noted that in spite of an increase in population under scheduled caste category, the number of students applying for scholarships has declined. It added that the NSCC has taken note of this decline.

The department asked the school heads to encourage students to apply on the portal.

Assistant director of scholarship Gurjot Singh said the portal for scholarships in the current academic session will be opened once and it is mandatory to register the students within the given time frame, which is yet to be announced. He added that if the school level and district level data is not delivered to the head office, strict action will be initiated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last date for transfer of teachers extended

The education department has extended the deadline for teachers’ transfer within the district, which was underway as per the teacher’s transfer policy. The department conveyed in a letter on Friday that the portal for station choice, which was opened ]between April 17 to April 20, will remain so till April 22 as teachers reported technical glitches in the portal/